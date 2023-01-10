No pain, no gain: Chicago St. Patrick overcomes Mundelein Carmel 45-27

No quarter was granted as Chicago St. Patrick blunted Mundelein Carmel's plans 45-27 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Chicago St Patrick and Mundelein Carmel squared off with January 28, 2022 at Chicago St Patrick High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on December 27, Chicago St Patrick squared off with Rolling Meadows in a basketball game. For results, click here.
