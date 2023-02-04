Chicago St. Ignatius trucked Chicago Lincoln Park on the road to a 77-67 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 28, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against La Grange Park Nazareth . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Lincoln Park took on Chicago Whitney Young on January 23 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. Click here for a recap.

