No pain, no gain: Chicago Manley Career overcomes Chicago DRW Trading College Prep 83-64

Chicago DRW Trading College Prep was solid, but not good enough, on Thursday, as Chicago Manley Career prevailed 83-64 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Manley Career faced off against Chicago Clemente and Chicago DRW Trading College Prep took on Chicago Austin on December 6 at Chicago Austin College and Career Academy. Click here for a recap
