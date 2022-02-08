No pain, no gain; Chicago Comer College Prep overcomes Chicago Noble Street College Prep 60-48

Chicago Comer College Prep tipped and eventually toppled Chicago Noble Street College Prep 60-48 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Noble Street College Prep faced off against Chicago Johnson College Prep and Chicago Comer College Prep took on Chicago Johnson College Prep on January 25 at Chicago Johnson College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
