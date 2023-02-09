Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Clark still prevailed 68-54 against Chicago Amundsen in Illinois boys basketball on February 9.

In recent action on February 4, Chicago Clark faced off against Oak Park Fenwick . For results, click here. Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Whitney Young on February 1 at Chicago Amundsen High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.