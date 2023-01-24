No pain, no gain: Chicago Brother Rice overcomes Burbank St. Laurence 55-44

Chicago Brother Rice charged Burbank St. Laurence and collected a 55-44 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.

Chicago Brother Rice darted in front of Burbank St. Laurence 13-12 to begin the second quarter.

A half tie at 25-25 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Burbank St. Laurence moved ahead by earning a 36-32 advantage over Chicago Brother Rice at the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Crusaders won the session and the game with a 23-8 performance.

