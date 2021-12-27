No pain, no gain; Camp Point Central overcomes Canton 65-52

Camp Point Central dumped Canton 65-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Camp Point Central moved in front of Canton 16-12 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers kept a 26-25 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.
Camp Point Central's control showed as it carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.
