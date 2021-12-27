 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

No pain, no gain; Camp Point Central overcomes Canton 65-52

  • 0

Camp Point Central dumped Canton 65-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 20 , Canton squared up on East Peoria in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Camp Point Central moved in front of Canton 16-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers kept a 26-25 intermission margin at the Little Giants' expense.

Camp Point Central's control showed as it carried a 48-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Nagy expects to finish season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News