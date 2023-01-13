 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No pain, no gain: Bloomington Central Catholic overcomes Monticello 79-61

Bloomington Central Catholic turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 79-61 win over Monticello in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

The last time Monticello and Bloomington Central Catholic played in a 62-44 game on March 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Monticello faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Pontiac on January 6 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

