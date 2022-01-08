No pain, no gain; Athens overcomes Glasford Illini Bluffs 43-31

Athens grabbed a 43-31 victory at the expense of Glasford Illini Bluffs in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Athens and Glasford Illini Bluffs settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.

Athens' shooting darted to a 25-21 lead over Glasford Illini Bluffs at halftime.

The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

