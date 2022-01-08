No pain, no gain; Athens overcomes Glasford Illini Bluffs 43-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens grabbed a 43-31 victory at the expense of Glasford Illini Bluffs in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 8.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Athens and Glasford Illini Bluffs settling for a 11-11 first-quarter knot.

Athens' shooting darted to a 25-21 lead over Glasford Illini Bluffs at halftime.

The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 28, Athens faced off against Rockford Auburn and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Mt Sterling Brown County on December 29 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

