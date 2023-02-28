PLEASANT PLAINS — University High School thought it played a flawless first half last Friday in its regional championship win against Williamsville.

Then came the first quarter in Tuesday's Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional semifinal. Even the Pioneers were impressed.

"We were just clicking on all cylinders," said U High senior guard Oliver Cade. "We would come down the court and put the ball in and come back on defense and get stops. It was about as perfect as you could have a first quarter."

When Jonah Harms' 3-point attempt hit the front and back of the rim and then the backboard before falling in to end the first quarter, the No. 3-ranked Pioneers were on an 18-0 run to take a 30-7 lead against Quincy Notre Dame.

QND made a valiant comeback, cutting a 28-point halftime deficit to 10 with five minutes left. But the Pioneers closed the game strong and went on to post a 72-49 victory for a spot in Friday's 7 p.m. championship game against the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Central Catholic and Pleasant Plains.

Balanced scoring

Ty Blake lead a balanced scoring attack with 15 points for U High, which improved to 25-9. Mason Funk stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, eight blocks, six rebounds, two steals and two assists.

Ty Minor added 13 points and eight rebounds, while Cade had 10 points and Christian McKee and Miles Kirin scored nine each.

"We're rolling right now. That's what we've been doing," said Funk. "I'm sure we can get better than that."

Topping Tuesday's first quarter might be impossible.

The Pioneers made 12 of 17 shots, including four 3-pointers, and were passing the ball superbly while committing only one turnover. QND (23-9) had eight turnovers which led to several run-out U High baskets.

"I'm scared because I'm starting to expect that from our kids," said U High head coach Andrew McDowell, whose team led Williamsville by 22 at halftime. "The game is getting ready to roll and I look at our eyes in the locker room, and I'm so calm and confident in them. Then they go out and do what they did."

Second-half letdown

However, QND wasn't about to roll over and allow U High to get a running clock in the fourth quarter with a 30-point lead.

When Minor picked up his fourth foul with 2:11 left in the third quarter, the Pioneers still enjoyed a 20-point lead. But a 9-3 run, capped by 6-foot-8 Jakeb Wallingford's fade away jumper, chopped U High's lead to 54-44.

Kirin converted inside before Blake and Minor followed with 3-pointers to give U High some breathing room.

"Our mindset going into the second half, we thought we had already won the game," said Funk. "But there was a lot of basketball to play. We played through adversity a little bit and pulled out the win."

Block party

McDowell believes Funk's defense is sometimes overlooked because of his offensive skills. But the 6-5 Funk upped his season blocks total to 96, four away from tying the U High single-season record.

"What's really great about his blocked shots is that he reads the rotations so well and his timing is just great," said McDowell. "You talk about his offense, but he's a pretty good rim protector and defender for us as well."

Funk gets just as much of a thrill from a block as a 3-pointer, which he made three of U High's 10 on Tuesday.

"It takes a certain amount of prediction to try and go up and get a block," said Funk. "(McDowell) usually puts me on one of the bigger guys so I can help off and try to get those blocks."

U High shot 53.2% from the field and grabbed a 32-27 rebounding advantage. The Pioneers got a little loose with the ball after the first quarter and committed 14 turnovers.

The Raiders received 14 points and seven rebounds from Wallingford while Braden Sheffield added 13 points off the bench. QND shot 37.3% from the field and had 17 turnovers.

U High realized it can't afford any more second-half letdowns if it wants to keep playing.

"The first half is just part of the game. You don't win in the first half," said Cade. "You have to play a good second half, too. Slipping up in the third quarter the way we have, the later we get the harder it's going to be to keep that up."

