Niles Notre Dame College Prep finds small margin for win in tilt with Chicago Taft 54-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Niles Notre Dame College Prep wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Taft 54-51 on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
