Niles Notre Dame College Prep comes up short in matchup with Chicago Marist 35-19

Chicago Marist notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Niles Notre Dame College Prep 35-19 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, Niles Notre Dame College Prep and Chicago Marist squared off with January 4, 2022 at Chicago Marist High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Chicago Marist faced off against Chicago Brother Rice. For a full recap, click here.

