 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Niles Northridge Prep triumphs in strong showing over Chicago Latin 62-40

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Niles Northridge Prep broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 62-40 explosion on Chicago Latin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 8, Chicago Latin faced off against Chicago Payton College Prep and Niles Northridge Prep took on Chicago Westinghouse on January 15 at Niles Northridge Prep High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News