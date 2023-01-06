Niles Northridge Prep thwarts Chicago Francis W Parker's quest 68-55

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Niles Northridge Prep still prevailed 68-55 against Chicago Francis W Parker in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
Last season, Niles Northridge Prep and Chicago Francis W Parker squared off with February 9, 2022 at Chicago Francis W Parker High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 30, Chicago Francis W Parker squared off with Chicago Agricultural Science in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.