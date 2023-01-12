Niles Northridge Prep takes down Chicago Morgan Park Academy 83-22

Niles Northridge Prep gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Chicago Morgan Park Academy 83-22 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 12.
