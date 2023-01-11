Niles Northridge Prep outclasses Chicago U-High 56-41

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter was granted as Niles Northridge Prep blunted Chicago U-High's plans 56-41 at Chicago U-High on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago U-High and Niles Northridge Prep squared off with February 4, 2022 at Niles Northridge Prep High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Chicago U-High faced off against Harvey Thornton Township and Niles Northridge Prep took on Chicago Francis W Parker on January 6 at Niles Northridge Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.

