Niles Northridge Prep outclasses Chicago U-High 56-41

No quarter was granted as Niles Northridge Prep blunted Chicago U-High's plans 56-41 at Chicago U-High on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago U-High and Niles Northridge Prep squared off with February 4, 2022 at Niles Northridge Prep High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago U-High faced off against Harvey Thornton Township and Niles Northridge Prep took on Chicago Francis W Parker on January 6 at Niles Northridge Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.
