New Lenox Providence Catholic pushes over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 47-37

New Lenox Providence Catholic collected a 47-37 victory over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 14, New Lenox Providence Catholic faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep took on Chicago Mt Carmel on January 14 at Chicago Mount Carmel High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.