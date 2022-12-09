New Lenox Providence Catholic proves to be too much for Chicago Providence St. Mel 51-40

Riding a wave of production, New Lenox Providence Catholic surfed over Chicago Providence St. Mel 51-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Providence St Mel faced off against Chicago Leo and New Lenox Providence Catholic took on Chicago St. Ignatius on December 2 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School. For more, click here.
