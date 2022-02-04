New Lenox Providence Catholic claims gritty victory against Chicago De La Salle 66-63

New Lenox Providence Catholic didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago De La Salle 66-63 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 25, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago St Francis de Sales and New Lenox Providence Catholic took on Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep on January 25 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
