New Lenox Providence Catholic claims close encounter of the winning kind over Chicago St. Francis de Sales 59-58

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but New Lenox Providence Catholic didn't mind, dispatching Chicago St. Francis de Sales 59-58 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, New Lenox Providence Catholic faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Chicago Phillips on January 14 at Chicago St Francis de Sales High School. For a full recap, click here.
