New Berlin triggers avalanche over Pawnee 49-25

New Berlin's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Pawnee during a 49-25 blowout on January 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, New Berlin and Pawnee faced off on January 4, 2022 at New Berlin High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Pawnee faced off against Athens and New Berlin took on Jacksonville Routt Catholic on December 29 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.