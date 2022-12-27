New Berlin sprints past Waverly South County 31-17

New Berlin tipped and eventually toppled Waverly South County 31-17 at New Berlin High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
New Berlin opened with a 10-4 advantage over Waverly South County through the first quarter.
The Pretzels opened a close 12-4 gap over the Vipers at halftime.
New Berlin stormed to a 25-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pretzels chalked up this decision in spite of the Vipers' spirited fourth-quarter performance.
