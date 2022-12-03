 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Berlin shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 37-21

After getting off to a slow start, New Berlin found its fuel late to propel past Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a 37-21 victory at New Berlin High on December 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran, as it began with a 11-9 edge over New Berlin through the end of the first quarter.

The Pretzels kept a 25-14 half margin at the Knights' expense.

New Berlin darted to a 33-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Pretzels outscored the Knights 4-2 in the final quarter.

