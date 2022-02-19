New Berlin puts an offensive performance on Springfield Lutheran 56-23

Yes, New Berlin looked superb in beating Springfield Lutheran, but no autographs please after its 56-23 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Pretzels an 18-11 lead over the Crusaders.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.