New Berlin didn't flinch, finally repelling Maroa-Forsyth 52-46 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 16.

New Berlin drew first blood by forging a 11-8 margin over Maroa-Forsyth after the first quarter.

The Pretzels' shooting moved in front for a 30-17 lead over the Trojans at the half.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Maroa-Forsyth made it 38-27.

The Pretzels enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Trojans' 19-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Berlin and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 56-35 game on January 28, 2022.

In recent action on Feb. 11, New Berlin faced off against Catlin Salt Fork. Maroa-Forsyth took on Argenta-Oreana on Feb. 11 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

