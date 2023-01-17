New Berlin pockets slim win over Buffalo Tri-City 54-47

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and New Berlin nabbed it to nudge past Buffalo Tri-City 54-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time New Berlin and Buffalo Tri-City played in a 54-39 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Pleasant Plains and New Berlin took on Pawnee on January 4 at Pawnee High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.