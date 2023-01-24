New Berlin nips Pleasant Plains in taut scare 30-29

New Berlin fans held their breath in an uneasy 30-29 victory over Pleasant Plains at Pleasant Plains High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

New Berlin opened with a 9-6 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Cardinals showed their spirit while rallying to within 15-13 at the intermission.

Pleasant Plains took the lead 23-22 to start the final quarter.

An 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Pretzels' defeat of the Cardinals.

