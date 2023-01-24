New Berlin nips Pleasant Plains in taut scare 30-29

New Berlin fans held their breath in an uneasy 30-29 victory over Pleasant Plains at Pleasant Plains High on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
New Berlin opened with a 9-6 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.
The Cardinals showed their spirit while rallying to within 15-13 at the intermission.
Pleasant Plains took the lead 23-22 to start the final quarter.
An 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Pretzels' defeat of the Cardinals.
The last time Pleasant Plains and New Berlin played in a 43-33 game on February 15, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Pleasant Plains faced off against Winchester West Central Coop and New Berlin took on Buffalo Tri-City on January 17 at Buffalo Tri-City High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.