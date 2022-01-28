New Berlin mauls Maroa-Forsyth in strong showing 56-35

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but New Berlin broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-35 explosion on Maroa-Forsyth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
New Berlin's offense breathed fire to a 34-16 lead over Maroa-Forsyth at the intermission.
In recent action on January 22, New Berlin faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Maroa-Forsyth took on Auburn on January 21 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.