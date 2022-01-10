New Berlin knocks off Williamsville 50-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Berlin topped Williamsville 50-44 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

In recent action on January 4, Williamsville faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and New Berlin took on Pawnee on January 4 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap

New Berlin opened with a 9-0 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.

The Pretzels opened a small 21-10 gap over the Bullets at halftime.

The Pretzels enjoyed a modest margin over the Bullets with a 33-22 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bullets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Pretzels skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

