New Berlin knocks off Williamsville 50-44

New Berlin topped Williamsville 50-44 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

New Berlin opened with a 9-0 advantage over Williamsville through the first quarter.

The Pretzels opened a small 21-10 gap over the Bullets at halftime.

The Pretzels enjoyed a modest margin over the Bullets with a 33-22 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Bullets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Pretzels skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

