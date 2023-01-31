New Berlin hits the gas after slow start to blow past Petersburg PORTA 58-38

New Berlin overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 58-38 win against Petersburg PORTA for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 31.

Petersburg PORTA showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-9 advantage over New Berlin as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Jays took a 23-22 lead over the Pretzels heading to the halftime locker room.

New Berlin broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-32 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

The Pretzels hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 25-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Petersburg PORTA and New Berlin faced off on January 25, 2022 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.

