New Berlin edges Virden North Mac in snug affair 45-38

New Berlin knocked off Virden North Mac 45-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Pretzels' offense jumped to a 22-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The Pretzels darted in front of the Panthers 37-25 to begin the fourth quarter.

Virden North Mac rallied in the fourth quarter, but New Berlin skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.