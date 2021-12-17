New Berlin edges Virden North Mac in snug affair 45-38

 Skip to main content
New Berlin knocked off Virden North Mac 45-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 11, Virden North Mac faced off against Winchester West Central Coop and New Berlin took on Madison on December 4 at Madison High School. For more, click here.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 10-10 tie through the first quarter.

The Pretzels' offense jumped to a 22-16 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

The Pretzels darted in front of the Panthers 37-25 to begin the fourth quarter.

Virden North Mac rallied in the fourth quarter, but New Berlin skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

