New Berlin earns solid win over Raymond Lincolnwood 57-43

New Berlin tipped and eventually toppled Raymond Lincolnwood 57-43 on December 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 21, New Berlin faced off against Madison and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Piasa Southwestern on December 17 at Piasa Southwestern High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.