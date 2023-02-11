New Berlin poked just enough holes in Catlin Salt Fork's defense to garner a taut, 42-35 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

In recent action on February 3, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Watseka . For results, click here. New Berlin took on Pontiac on February 4 at New Berlin High School. Click here for a recap.

