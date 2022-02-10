New Berlin designs winning blueprint on Riverton 54-40

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Berlin trucked Riverton on the road to a 54-40 victory on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

New Berlin opened with a 15-5 advantage over Riverton through the first quarter.

New Berlin opened a close 29-18 gap over Riverton at the intermission.

The Pretzels stormed over the Hawks when the fourth quarter began 45-28.

In recent action on February 1, Riverton faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and New Berlin took on Tolono Unity on February 5 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.

