New Berlin designs winning blueprint on Riverton 54-40

New Berlin trucked Riverton on the road to a 54-40 victory on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

New Berlin opened with a 15-5 advantage over Riverton through the first quarter.

New Berlin opened a close 29-18 gap over Riverton at the intermission.

The Pretzels stormed over the Hawks when the fourth quarter began 45-28.

