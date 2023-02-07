New Berlin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-22 win over Auburn during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, New Berlin and Auburn faced off on January 7, 2022 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, New Berlin faced off against Petersburg PORTA . For a full recap, click here. Auburn took on Pleasant Plains on February 1 at Auburn High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.