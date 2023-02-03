New Berlin trucked Stanford Olympia on the road to a 63-53 victory at Stanford Olympia High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Stanford Olympia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-17 advantage over New Berlin as the first quarter ended.

The Pretzels kept a 30-29 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

New Berlin jumped to a 50-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans outpointed the Pretzels 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

