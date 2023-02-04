St. Joseph-Ogden flexed its muscle and floored Auburn 78-57 on February 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 17-11 lead over Auburn.

The Spartans opened a tight 41-31 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden jumped to a 58-46 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 20-11 final quarter, too.

In recent action on January 27, Auburn faced off against Athens . For a full recap, click here. St Joseph-Ogden took on Charleston on January 28 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.