Never a doubt: Springfield breezes past Machesney Park Harlem 73-44

Springfield's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Machesney Park Harlem 73-44 at Springfield High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Springfield opened with a 22-19 advantage over Machesney Park Harlem through the first quarter.

The Senators registered a 37-30 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.

Springfield moved to a 52-38 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

