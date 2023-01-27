Never a doubt: Pontiac breezes past Coal City 81-50

Pontiac swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Coal City 81-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Pontiac and Coal City faced off on February 19, 2022 at Pontiac Township High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Coal City faced off against Wilmington and Pontiac took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 13 at Pontiac Township High School. Click here for a recap.
