Never a doubt: Lisle breezes past Manteno 68-42

Lisle's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Manteno 68-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 24, Manteno faced off against Coal City . For a full recap, click here. Lisle took on Braidwood Reed-Custer on January 24 at Lisle High School. Click here for a recap.

