Never a doubt: Glasford Illini Bluffs breezes past Lewistown 58-38

Glasford Illini Bluffs ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Lewistown 58-38 on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Lewistown and Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off on February 25, 2022 at Lewistown High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Lewistown faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Princeville on December 9 at Princeville High School. Click here for a recap

