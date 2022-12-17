Never a doubt: Glasford Illini Bluffs breezes past Abingdon-Avon 68-38

Glasford Illini Bluffs turned in a thorough domination of Abingdon-Avon 68-38 on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 10, Abingdon-Avon faced off against Pleasant Plains and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Princeville on December 9 at Princeville High School. For more, click here.
