Clinton dismissed Moweaqua Central A&M by a 70-44 count at Moweaqua Central A&M High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Clinton faced off against Moweaqua Central A&M . For results, click here. Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on February 3 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.

