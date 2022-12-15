Never a doubt: Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville breezes past Chicago Corliss 77-51

Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville stomped on Chicago Corliss 77-51 at Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville Academy on December 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 8, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville faced off against Chicago UC Woodlawn and Chicago Corliss took on Chicago Vocational on December 8 at Chicago Corliss High School. For a full recap, click here.
