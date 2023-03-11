Chicago DePaul College Prep flexed its muscle and floored Bloomington Central Catholic 65-41 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 11.

Chicago DePaul College Prep darted in front of Bloomington Central Catholic 12-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams fought to a 28-19 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.

Chicago DePaul College Prep thundered to a 42-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Saints 23-17 in the last stanza.

