Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Bloomington Central Catholic did exactly that with an 80-54 win against Maroa-Forsyth on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 14, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Rantoul . For more, click here. Maroa-Forsyth took on Buffalo Tri-City on Feb. 18 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap.

