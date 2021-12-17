Nerve-racking affair ends with Washington on top of Pekin 41-40

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Washington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 41-40 over Pekin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 11, Pekin faced off against Canton and Washington took on Morton on December 11 at Washington Community High School. Click here for a recap
The Dragons took a 17-5 lead over the Panthers heading to halftime locker room.
The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 36-23 points differential.
