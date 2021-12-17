Nerve-racking affair ends with Washington on top of Pekin 41-40

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Washington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 41-40 over Pekin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

The Dragons took a 17-5 lead over the Panthers heading to halftime locker room.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 36-23 points differential.

