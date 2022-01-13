Nerve-racking affair ends with Taylorville on top of Effingham 36-34

Taylorville knocked off Effingham 36-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Flaming Hearts proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 20-18 advantage over the Tornadoes at the half.

Taylorville hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-14 advantage in the frame.

