Nerve-racking affair ends with Taylorville on top of Effingham 36-34

Taylorville knocked off Effingham 36-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Flaming Hearts proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 20-18 advantage over the Tornadoes at the half.
Taylorville hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-14 advantage in the frame.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.