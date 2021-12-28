Nerve-racking affair ends with Stanford Olympia on top of Chicago Providence St. Mel 48-40

Stanford Olympia found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Providence St. Mel 48-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 28.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 14-10 lead over the Knights.

Stanford Olympia's offense moved to a 27-19 lead over Chicago Providence St. Mel at the half.

The Spartans' upper hand showed as they carried a 39-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Knights' finishing flurry, but the Spartans swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

