Nerve-racking affair ends with Rochester on top of Rantoul Township 47-42

A tight-knit tilt turned in Rochester's direction just enough to squeeze past Rantoul Township 47-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 21, Rantoul Township faced off against Bloomington and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 18 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap

Rochester's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 47-42 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

