Nerve-racking affair ends with Rochester on top of Rantoul Township 47-42

A tight-knit tilt turned in Rochester's direction just enough to squeeze past Rantoul Township 47-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Rantoul Township faced off against Bloomington and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 18 at Rochester High School. Click here for a recap
Rochester's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 47-42 points differential.
